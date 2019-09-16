Rapid City inmate placed on escape status

Minimum-security Inmate Chaske Evans has been placed on escape status. He left his community service job site in Rapid City Sunday without authorization.

The 24-year-old is Native American, 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighs approximately 126 pounds.

Evans is serving a 3-year, 9-month sentence for receiving/transferring a stolen vehicle from Pennington County.

Contact law enforcement if you see Evans or know of his whereabouts.

Failure to return from a work assignment constitutes second-degree escape, a Class 5 felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison.