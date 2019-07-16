Mosquito numbers high in Rapid City, weather stops regular treatment

With the recent moisture Rapid City has experienced and the wetter than normal weather conditions this summer, the City has not had the easiest time fighting the mosquito population.

Since it initiated its first mosquito treatment at the beginning of July, the City's Parks Division has been having a hard time doing more because of the constant rainfall.

The plan is for the City to hit the public streets and park areas with its fogging machines between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. in hopes of releasing fog daily and having a good balance with the wind, but it may be a different story this year.

"It's been tough you know. We need some good hot weather. Get rid of some of the standing water and in all honesty, it might not be till this fall when we get a good frost so it's a tough season, said Scott Anderson, parks division manager for the City of Rapid City.

Anderson says the City will make an effort to try and bring relief to large events like Hills Alive and the Canyon Lake Little League Tournament.

He suggests wearing loose-fit clothing, putting on bug spray, and even treating your own backyard to help out.

For daily fogging location updates, visit the City's website.