Rapid City guide to Independence Day celebrations

Rapid City's Independence Day fireworks celebration will take place Thursday, July 4 at approximately 9:30 p.m. The 20-25 minute show will coincide with patriotic music on radio station 93.9. The fireworks display will be discharged from the Executive Golf Course area. Rainout date is Friday, July 5.

"The City's Fireworks Show is a great highlight to the Independence Day holiday and we encourage everyone to come out and enjoy the event," said Mayor Steve Allender. "Independence Day is a great time for families, friends, fireworks and food, and we hope everyone has an enjoyable and safe holiday."

Rapid City Fire Chief Rod Seals encourages the public to enjoy the City's fireworks display and to utilize extreme caution with fireworks and open fires during the holiday period.

"We want everyone to have an exciting and fun and most importantly, safe holiday," said Seals. "Remember fireworks, with the exception of novelty fireworks, in the City limits is prohibited. If you are in areas where fireworks are allowed, use extreme caution and proper safety, including the proper handling and use of fireworks and having sufficient water supplies on hand should a problem arise. Have fun and be safe."

Parking and viewing suggestions:

Be mindful of flooded bike path areas

With Summer Nights, Thursdays On The Square, and a Memorial Park Concert, traffic and parking in the downtown area Thursday afternoon and evening will be in high demand. Everyone is advised to be patient and allow extra time when arriving and departing downtown activities.

Parking options to view the City fireworks display and attend downtown holiday activities include the downtown parking ramp, the City/School Administration Center, Civic Center parking lots, Rapid City Central High School, areas near Founders Park and the downtown area, including east of Fifth Street. As for viewing options, consider the Civic Center lots, top tier of the parking ramp, Legacy Commons greenway and Memorial Park and the adjacent bike path area, Founders Park area, downtown parking areas, Skyline Drive and areas around 'The Gap'.

The Rapid City Police Department will be restricting and prohibiting access near the display area around the Executive Golf Course. Consider arriving early to obtain prime parking and viewing options for the display and drivers are urged to use caution when driving along Omaha and adjacent areas near the fireworks display area both before and after the show due to increased traffic in the area.

The public is advised to use caution and be mindful of City bike path areas that remain closed due to elevated water levels from Rapid Creek.

Music, additional fireworks displays, and activities

Other fireworks displays in Rapid City include Black Hills Speedway on June 28 (after the races), Floyd Fitzgerald Stadium July 2 (after the Post 22-Missoula game/7 p.m. start), Arrowhead Country Club July 4 (dusk), and the Elks Lodge/Country Club July 6 (dusk).

The Rapid City Public Library will host an Independence Day concert featuring Harry and the Potters and their Lo-Fi Indie rock, high-energy music at the Memorial Park Bandshell from 7-9 p.m.

The Independence Day celebration at Main Street Square falls on Thursdays on the Square. The Bob Farley Band will play from 6-8:30 p.m. and the Bud Light Beverage Garden will stay open until 9 p.m. The Regional Health and Scull Construction Kidz Zone will be open and the Square's fountains will be operating until 5 p.m. and there will be yard games and patriotic swag will be handed out while supplies last.

The group 32 Below will be the featured music attraction at Summer Nights with performances beginning at 6 p.m.

There will also be fireworks and holiday activities in Belle Fourche, Box Elder, Custer, Hot Springs, Interior, Lead, Piedmont, Philip, Spearfish, Sturgis and Wall.

City Government - what's open and what's closed July 4:

City offices will be closed on Thursday, July 4th in observance of Independence Day. The first meeting of July for the Rapid City Council is Monday, July 1 at 6:30 p.m. in Council Chambers and will include the election of Council officers for the next year.

The Rapid City Landfill will be closed with no trash and recycling collection on July 4. Trash collection will operate on a normal schedule on Monday and Friday of holiday week with Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday collections taken a day earlier, leave out until collected.

City pools will be open on July 4th from noon to 6 p.m. and the Roosevelt Swim Center will be open from 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 4th.

The Rushmore Plaza Civic Center will be closed July 4-5.

Rapid Transit Service operations, the Rapid City Public Library (both locations) and the Roosevelt Ice Arena will be closed on Independence Day. The Roosevelt Ice Arena will be open Friday, July 5 from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. and Saturday, July 6 from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. for the last public skating opportunities before the Arena closes for a month for annual maintenance.

Administrative offices at the Rapid City Police Department, Fire Department and Rapid City Regional Airport will be closed on Independence Day, however police and fire services will be on duty and Regional Airport will be open.

Only novelty fireworks are allowed in Rapid City limits

Fireworks go on sale and are eligible for discharge from June 27-July 7 in South Dakota, City officials remind residents and visitors that City ordinance prohibits fireworks within city limits with the exception of 'novelty fireworks' such as sparklers, party poppers, snappers, toy caps and flitter sparklers (Ordinance 8.24.020).

City officials also urge the public to use extreme caution if they are in areas where fireworks are permitted and also with the use of novelty fireworks. A sufficient water source on hand when using novelty fireworks, barbeque grills and other fire sources is advised.

Ordinance 8.24.020 is outlined below:

8.24.020 IFC Chapter 33, Section 3301.1.3 Fireworks.

8.24.020 IFC Chapter 33, Section 3301.1.3 Fireworks.

The possession, manufacture, storage, sale, handling and use of fireworks are prohibited.

Exceptions:

1. Storage and handling of fireworks permitted in Section 3304.

2. Manufacture, assembly and testing of fireworks as permitted in Section 3305.

3. The use of fireworks for display as permitted in Section 3308.

4. The sale or use of certain novelty fireworks within the city are permitted, and are limited to the following:

A. Party poppers (not to exceed 0.25 grain).

B. Snappers (not to exceed 0.02 grain).

C. Sparklers (not to exceed 3.5 oz.).

D. Toy caps (not to exceed 0.25 grain).

E. Flitter sparklers (not to exceed 0.2 oz.).

Any person violating this chapter shall be subject to the general penalty provision of 1.12.010 (Ord. 5864, 2012; Ord. 5844, 2012; Ord. 5725, 2011: Ord. 5628, 2007).