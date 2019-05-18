Rapid City group takes steps to help veterans with Fill the Combat Boot campaign

A Rapid City group is leaving footprints of kindness in the lives of military members.

Members of the Air Force Sergeants Association are asking for donations for the "Fill the Combat Boot" campaign.

"This is an annual fundraiser we do to help represent a lot of local military charities and veteran organizations. In the past, this has gone to represent the Air Force Assistance Fund, Gary Sinise Foundation, and also various other local and on-base private orgs," Jesse Frank says, member of the Air Force Sergeants Association.

Throughout the weekend, people can go to Family Fare or Safeway to drop some spare change or crinkly cash into these combat boots.

Standing alongside the Air Force Sergeants were members of the VFW Post 1273.

"Our veterans have made our world safe, and especially the United States safe. Our veterans are the heartbeat of America. Without our veterans, where would we be? They have fought valiantly through the start of the Civil War through today, and they're still fighting there across the world," Sandi Moss says, life member of the VFW Post 1273.

The VFW says Western South Dakota is home to nearly 30,000 veterans.

And last year the Fill the Boot campaign garnered more than $9,500.

"I'm still active duty myself, but still it's great to be able to represent our veterans from those who are still serving to those who have served across the community. Most all of the funds we do raise from this, pretty much all of it stays local," Jesse Frank says.

The Air Force Sergeants Association will be collecting money again on Sunday, May 19 from 8 A.M. to 4 P.M. at Sam's club, both Family Fare stores, and the two Safeways in Rapid City.