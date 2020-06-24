Rapid City fire fighters get busy as tourists come to the Black Hills

The department has been receiving around 50 to 70 calls per day ranging from Emergency Medical Servies to trauma. They say it's because people have been more active since more of the city is opening back up.

They say calls are up by about four percent from this time last year however, they don't know if that pace is going to continue with COVID-19 being the wild card.

Rapid City Fire Department Public Information Officer Lt. Jim Bussell says this is normal for the time of year.

"This is a typical increase in call volume," said Bussell. "We experience this every year about this time, with more people brings more need for our services and so this is something that we anticipate year in and year out. It's not atypical for our department this time of year to see an increase in call volume."

With the dry conditions and fireworks going on sale, the fire department is anticipating wildland fires.