Rapid City driver arrested after crashing into several cars

A man was arrested after allegedly crashing into five cars parked in a Rapid City parking lot. (photo courtesy Rapid City Police Department)
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN/KOTA TV) - A Rapid City driver couldn’t even get out of the parking lot without crashing.

Police arrested 28-year-old Valentino Hoof after he allegedly crashed a Mustang into several parking cars in the Surfwood Apartments parking lot Wednesday night.

Witnesses told police that a “highly intoxicated” man tried to drive out of the lot but hit the cars and then fled on foot. Police located Hoof a while later in a nearby apartment.

After being treated for crash injuries, Hoof was arrested for driving under the influence and five counts of hit and run.

