Rapid City creates 'Coronavirus Response Hub' website for community information

In an effort to keep the community updated on local impacts and information related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Rapid City announced on Friday that it has launched a Coronavirus Response Hub.

The Coronavirus Response Hub is a link providing city government updates, COVID-19 virus updates, community resources information, maps of community feeding sites and donation locations, and active tweets from the city of Rapid City, Mayor Allender, Monument Health, and the Centers for Disease Control. Other information on the includes links to the Rapid City-Pennington County Emergency Management, the 211 Helpline Center, Pennington Outdoors and important COVID information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

"This feature to the City's website provides the public with a 'one-stop shop' opportunity for vital information on the city's response to COVID and to access vital community resources and information," said Mayor Steve Allender. "We encourage the public to check out the site."

You can visit the Coronavirus Response Hub by visiting here.