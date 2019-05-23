Rapid City convenience store robbed Thursday morning

A convenience store in Rapid City was robbed at gunpoint early Thursday morning.

Police released surveillance photos showing a man aiming a pistol in the Loaf’N Jug on the 1600 block of Haines Avenue.

The clerk told police that he first confronted the man earlier in the evening when it appeared that suspect was trying to hide two cans of beer under his sweatshirt. The suspect was told to leave the store.

Later (around 12:20 a.m.), the man came back, brandishing the gun and demanding money. The suspect took undisclosed items from the store employee.

Police are looking for a man in his mid-20s, about 6 feet tall. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt over a white t-shirt, dark-colored pants and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity can contact Det. Steve Neavill at 394-4134 or text ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.

