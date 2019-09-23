Rapid City chase ends in crash, arrest

A Rapid City man is arrested following a chase and crash early Sunday morning.

Robert White Plume, 33, is charged with aggravated eluding and obstruction.

Around 2:30 a.m., police tried to stop a car on Anamosa Street because its license plate wasn’t illuminated. The driver kept going and police chased the car through the city’s north side, stopping for safety reasons when the car turned onto Main Street.

Another officer at the corner of Main and East Boulevard then saw the car coming at a high rate of speed, swerve, hit a curb and end up in the U.S. Post Office parking lot at 500 East Boulevard.

The driver, White Plume, tried to escape on foot but was caught.

