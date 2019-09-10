Rapid City casino robbed Monday morning

A casino on the 700 block of East North Street in Rapid City was robbed Monday.

Police say a man entered Toby’s Casino about 8:18 a.m., and handed a note demanding money to a clerk. The clerk reportedly complied.

The subject is described as a man in his mid-20s, with a medium build and a thin mustache. He was wearing dark-colored jeans, a black hooded sweatshirt and a black stocking cap.

Anyone with information on this robbery can contact Rapid City Police Department Detective Mike Shyne, 605-394-4134

