Rapid City canvases last weeks votes

The City of Rapid City held a special session Tuesday to go through each of the City Council races and approve the vote totals from each ward.

All of the results were approved, meaning no candidate questioned the vote.

There was potential for a recount request, but the candidate had withdrawn his request.

The City of Rapid City Communications Coordinator Darrell Shoemaker says this is just a formality that they have to follow.

"It's fairly customary, but it is required and so this will happen with each of the elections," said Shoemaker. "There will be a canvas by the council within a week's time so we want to schedule that, make sure there weren't any issues and it's fairly short and routine."

If a council member was one of the candidates up for reelection, they were required to abstain from voting.