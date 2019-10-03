Rapid City can get the scoop before and after snowstorms

The city of Rapid City wants to remind everyone that the city can declare downtown snow alerts and anyone can receive text alerts for the declarations.

Before the snow arrives in Rapid City or anywhere in the Black Hills region, you can be alerted with our SkyView weather app. Notifications of snow and forecast videos are sent directly to your phone so you can know what to prepare for and when.

Anyone can text 'RCSnow' to 85511. Downtown snow alerts can be declared by by the city's Public Works director for snow to be cleared for the safe and orderly flow of traffic and the safety and health of the public. The snow removal core is both sides of the street on Ninth St. to the west, Fifth St. to the east, Omaha St. to the north, and Kansas City St. to the south.

When a snow removal alert is declared, any vehicle or trailer parked in the core area from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. may be removed by the police department and the vehicle's owner will be assessed a fine and charges for towing and storage of the vehicle.

For other alerts in Rapid City, anyone can text 'AlertRC' to 85511 or for all Pennington County alerts, anyone can text 'AlertPC' to 85511. Notifications that anyone could receive for Rapid City or Pennington County through these text alerts are:

- No travel advisories

- Major accidents with road closures, impacts and/or detours

- Extensive road closures as a result of infrastructure failure such as water or gas line breaks

- Structure fire creating traffic hazards

- Wild fire with evacuations and/or closures

In addition to these text message alerts, anyone can also sign up to receive ‘Public Warning Messages,’ which will provide the public with critical information quickly in situations including life-threatening, rapid-developing, severe weather warnings, evacuation notices, hazardous chemical leaks, civil disturbance activity and more. You can sign up for public warning messages here.