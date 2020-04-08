Rapid City buses are taking extra precautions

With more and more people staying home, fewer and fewer are taking the bus.

"Since the beginning of March, our ridership has decreased," said Rapid Transit Division Manager Megan Gould. "It's been pretty consistent over the last week or two with the actual numbers."

But while the number of riders is down, the health safety measures are up.

"We are currently providing drivers with disinfecting supplies from disinfecting sprays and wipes," said Gould. "We also are proving them with gloves and we have given them clothes masks to wear on the actual buses while they're transporting people."

And the 6-foot rule doesn't go out the window once a person boards the bus. Seats are blocked off, ensuring passengers maintain some distance between one another.

"Being able to help the public keep that social distancing and keeping everyone healthy will continue them to allow to go to their jobs or continue to allow them to provide for their families or for themselves and getting groceries or going to medical appointments," said Gould. "So we're just trying to help the public stay safe while also our employees."

