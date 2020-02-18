Rapid City burglary suspects arrested, 4 stolen guns recovered

Rapid Police literally tracked down burglary suspects Monday, making two arrests and recovering four stolen guns.

Bison Little Spotted Horse, 19; and Blake Two Eagle, 20, were arrested for first degree burglary. Both are from Rapid City.

Police were initially called to a home on the 600 block of North Maple Street for a burglary that had just happened, around 5 a.m. Two men were reportedly seen going into the home where four firearms were stolen.

Solving the crime was as simple as following footprints in the snow; footprints that led to a home on the 200 block of East Watertown Street.

According to a Rapid City Police Department release, when police approached the home they “heard the sound of a firearm being racked.” That prompted them to bring out more law enforcement units. As police set up a perimeter, Little Spotted Horse and Two Eagle came out of the home.

Police arrested the pair and recovered the four stolen guns from the Watertown Street home.

