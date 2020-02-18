Rapid City burglary suspects arrested, 4 stolen guns recovered

(MGN)
Posted:

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN/KOTA TV) - Rapid Police literally tracked down burglary suspects Monday, making two arrests and recovering four stolen guns.

Bison Little Spotted Horse, 19; and Blake Two Eagle, 20, were arrested for first degree burglary. Both are from Rapid City.

Police were initially called to a home on the 600 block of North Maple Street for a burglary that had just happened, around 5 a.m. Two men were reportedly seen going into the home where four firearms were stolen.

Solving the crime was as simple as following footprints in the snow; footprints that led to a home on the 200 block of East Watertown Street.

According to a Rapid City Police Department release, when police approached the home they “heard the sound of a firearm being racked.” That prompted them to bring out more law enforcement units. As police set up a perimeter, Little Spotted Horse and Two Eagle came out of the home.

Police arrested the pair and recovered the four stolen guns from the Watertown Street home.

Read the original version of this article at www.kotatv.com.

 