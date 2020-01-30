Rapid City brings back an ice rink in Braeburn Park

The city recently renovated an old ice rink at Braeburn Park ... also known as the Dog Park near Canyon Lake.

According to the city of Rapid City, in the 70s and 80s, this used to be a popular spot for people to play pick-up hockey games.

Over time, the ice rink fell out of use, and it became most commonly used as a dog park.

Early this winter, the city decided to put water in and repair the fence.

Now, with a sheet of ice and freshly painted fence, the ice rink is back.

However, there won't be a Zamboni to resurface the ice.

The park division of city of Rapid City would like to remind the public, please be cautious while skating at this rink, as the ice there may be a little rough.

And this spot will be open to dogs again in the summer.

