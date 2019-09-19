Rapid City branch of Moms Demand Action continues goal to end gun violence

A Rapid City group that started this year after joining with a national organization held their monthly meeting at the Rapid City Library

Moms Demand Action was started by a mother after the Sandy Hook shooting.

The group states they are not anti-gun but rather anti-gun violence -- with the Rapid City chapter of Moms Demand Action saying they have gun owners among their ranks.

The chapter's leader was inspired to join the group by her family.

"I became very saddened to think that my grandson would be with a group of kindergartners being shown where to shelter in case of an active shooter. I also have a daughter who is in Denver and part of moms demand action." says, Karen Pettigrew, local lead for Moms Demand Action