Rapid City aims for food security

The fight against food insecurity continues here in Rapid City.

And the latest figures from Rapid City Collective Impact show they seem to be making progress.

Mobile food distribution has continued to rise over the past year ... thanks, in part, to a $50,000 community action grant from the Black Hills Community Foundation to Feeding South Dakota.

In the latest three month reporting period from July to September, the mobile food pantry distributed more 110,138 pounds of food.

And over the past year, they were able to increase from eight to 14 distribution sites.

Feeding South Dakota Food Security Manager Mary Corbine says, "I do feel like we're making progress. Having this trailer has been a game changer. And Rapid City Collective Impact Food Insecurity Committee and the work group that is really collaborating to make the difference in Rapid City truly is the difference. All of us doing this together, we are reaching people who otherwise wouldn't be served."

Another big increase came in the summer feeding program, where the number of adult meals served went from 2,029 in 2018 to 5,010 this past summer.