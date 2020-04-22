Rapid City accepts 'wear blue challenge' for Child Abuse Awareness Month

There is limited staffing at city offices and many city officials and employees are working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic but that didn't stop many of them from donning blue this week to promote awareness of Child Abuse Awareness Month.

Mayor Steve Allender has proclaimed April as Child Abuse Awareness Month, shedding a spotlight on the impacts of child abuse on victims and their communities and the importance of efforts to address the problem locally, statewide and nationally. The Seventh Circuit Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) Program is promoting awareness of the child abuse problem by asking the public and officials to participate in the #wearblue2020 challenge. Participants are asked to wear blue and post and tag their photos.

City department staff and directors along with elected officials responded this week, posting small group and individual photos to the City's social media platform. The Rapid City Police Department, City Finance Office, Mayor's Office and Human Resources Department along with Council members Becky Drury, Ritchie Nordstrom and Laura Armstrong and department directors were among City officials and departments participating in the awareness effort.

In his proclamation, Mayor Steve Allender indicated children have a right to be safe and be provided an opportunity to thrive, learn and grow. The proclamation states child abuse and neglect can be prevented by supporting and strengthening South Dakota's families and providing opportunities for children to develop healthy, trusting family bonds.

"By providing a safe and nurturing environment for our children, free of violence, abuse and neglect, we can ensure South Dakota's children will grow to their full potential as the next generation of leaders, helping to secure the future of this nation," stated Mayor Allender, who is encouraging the community to join together to be the voices of children and extend a helping hand to families and children in need."

Kehala Two Bulls, executive director of the Seventh Circuit CASA Program, is encouraging the public to take the #wearblue2020 challenge by posting their photos and tagging one or more people challenging them to bring awareness by posting their own photo and tagging more people. Two Bulls advises including the following hashtags with the posts: #bethechange #CASA #WearBlue2020 #SeventhCircuitCASA #volunteer #childabuseawareness.

For more information about the Seventh Circuit CASA program, contact (605) 394-2203.