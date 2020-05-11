Rapid City Walgreens Pharmacy robbed Monday morning

A Rapid City Walgreens Pharmacy was robbed of an undisclosed amount of prescription medication early Monday morning.

The robbery was around 2:50 a.m. at the Walgreens on Mountain View Road.

Police say a store worker told them that a man, wearing a light-colored jacket, dark jeans, black mask, and dark shoes; jumped over the pharmacy counter, and demanded prescription medication. The worker complied.

The suspect is described as around 5 feet 5 inches tall, with a slim build. Anyone with any information about the robbery or the identity of the suspect can call Det. Chris Holbrook at 394-4134

