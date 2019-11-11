Rapid City Veterans honored with a parade

Seventy-seven years, that's how long the Rapid City Veterans of Foreign Wars have been honoring Veterans and service members with a parade on Veterans Day come rain or shine.

But in this case, it was snow and that wasn't stopping Joe Gogain from heading out to the parade.

"Well I am not excited about the weather or the snow. Hopefully, wishfully, sadly would have been a beautiful day. Tomorrow will be a nice day, it's cold out there but we're still going to go through with it," said Gogain.

The community lined Main Street along with those who have served to watch the floats fill the streets.

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender headlined own of those floats.

"We had a great parade, people came out, people brought their children. Just to really put an exclamation point on how Veterans are to this nation," said Allender.

The parade coincides with the cease fire treaty of World War I in 1918 taking place on the eleventh hour, of the eleventh day, of the eleventh month.

And Staff Sergeant Bruce Miller thinks history is what makes events like these so important for the next generation.

"Younger kids coming to the parade is highly important for the education department of what the parades for," said Miller.

"I think it's kind of an essential thing for communities like this to come together for events like this and honor you know like I said our service members and our veterans," said Retired Sergeant Wayne Swier.

