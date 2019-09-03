Rapid City School District looks into wind energy

The Rapid City School district is looking to go green -- by putting in a proposal to Black Hills Energy.

The district is going to send a proposal to Black Hills Energy -- requesting to start receiving their energy from wind power. The district is asking for 78 percent of its energy to be renewable for the next 25 years.

The district worked with Black Hills Energy to pin down that time -- because that long term commitment makes them a better candidate for an energy source like wind energy.

Billing would be at a fixed rate for the district, which would help the district during cold winters like last one.

"When we have a scenario like that, well what happens? Demand goes up, well when the demand goes up the price automatically goes up. Well, guess what? We don't have to deal with that. On a tough winter

when everyone is wanting natural gas and electricity, we won't be paying extra money because we have ourselves locked in at that 78%," Kumar Veluswamy, Facilities manager RCAS, says

The district has until September 13th to send in their request, and they expect to hear back from Black Hills Energy soon after that.