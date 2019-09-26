Rapid City School District below marks in some assessments

The latest South Dakota Education report card gives the district below par marks in English, Math, and Science.

The report says only 51 percent of Rapid City District students are proficient in language arts, 43 percent in math, and 37 percent in science.

These numbers are taken from the state's annual assessments, which are tests that students take in third through eighth grades and also as high school juniors.

And although the numbers are low, the district has shown some improvement. In the last report from 2016, 50 percent of the students were proficient in language arts, but math scores were closer to 47 percent. Science data isn't available from 2016.

Superintendent Dr. Lori Simon says that the scores show the district has some work to do.

"We did see a decline in middle school math, and that's something that we're really paying attention to," said Simon. "So, this year, we are in the process of adopting new secondary math curriculum. So as part of that, we will select a new curriculum, and develop a strong implementation and monitoring plan for next school year so that we see the results that we want to see."

The district has an 84 percent high school completion rate and 40 percent of students are college and career ready.