Rapid City Public Library starts Job Skills Series in October

The Rapid City Public Library is inviting everyone to join them every Thursday in October from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the downtown library for training and discussions during their "Job Skills Series." The series will take place upstairs in the library at 610 Quincy St. in Rapid City.

The Rapid City Public Library has partnered with several community business leaders and employment professionals who will teach a variety of topics to improve job skills and provide career direction.

The following dates are what is scheduled with the "Job Skills Series:"

Oct. 3: Learn networking techniques that will assist in landing the right job or advance your career with Brandis Knudsen from Chamber of Commerce.

Oct. 10: Learn how to create a budget, sign up for a checking account and other financial literacy tips with Heidi Bulman, Community Development Officer with Black Hills Federal Credit Union.

Oct. 17: Learn about the importance of attitude, attendance and accountability in your current job or the employment you are working to attain with Samantha McGrath from the Department of Labor.

Oct. 24: Learn about the opportunities available for high school graduates, including internships and apprenticeships throughout the state with Samantha McGrath from the Department of Labor.

Oct. 31: Learn the benefits of having an Associate Degree in today's current job market and Western Dakota Tech offerings with Brittney Lystad, a recruiter for Western Dakota Tech.

Mentorship opportunities with several area small businesses are also available to show interested job seekers what they look for in team members. For the complete "Job Skills Series" schedule visit the Rapid City Public Library's website.

