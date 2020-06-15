Rapid City Police says they work to improve relations with community

The past few weeks have been big for discussions about police and race and how they deal with the citizens they're put there to protect.

While we haven't seen the violent protests in this area like many places around the country have seen, those conversations are going on right here in the Black Hills as well.

Rapid City assistant police chief Don Hedrick describe the video of the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police truly hard to watch and bad on a lot of levels.

Hedrick says that incident caused a ripple effect across the country ... including locally.

So how do they go about rebuilding and keeping that trust?

Hedrick says, "One interaction at a time. Making sure every interaction we have with the public, we're doing everything we can. And I think when folks are asking us about our policies and procedures, being very open and transparent and sharing that we're already doing a lot of good things. For example, the right can't wait police recommendations that are out there."

Those recommendations ... one is a strong reporting system. Hedrick says as an accredited agency, they already have those policies in pace. He says the recent focus on police has led to a lot of reflection, both personally and departmentally.

Hedrick says, "if there is anything good that has come out of this terrible situation, we have some recommendations that are out there. We've spent a lot of time on those recommendations and I can tell you, I fell the Rapid City Police Department is in a really good place because we're already doing a lot of those recommendations already and I think that's important for us to share.."

And they're getting some outside input. They've been meeting with a small group of people, a group who says their ultimate goal is to keep the conversation going and to highlight what the police are doing right and where they could do better.

Kherdine Weber says, "some of the things I would ;like to see changes, more specific action geared toward discriminatory offenses. So, of course, that is going to be very subjective, so we have to define what that might mean and then actually follow through."

Weber says, so far, police have been receptive to their ideas. Hedrick says doing a second review of their practices helps them keep the community safe.

