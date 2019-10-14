Rapid City Police investigating gunfire in Rapid City neighborhood

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN)
According to police spokesperson Brendyn Medina, officers responded to the area near the intersection of Crestwood Avenue and Racine Street.
When officers arrived, they began interviewing witnesses and were given a description of a suspected car.
Police did find shell casings on Racine Street.
However, Medina says there were no reports of injuries or property damage.
Officers later spotted the car, and 3 juveniles who were inside, were taken into custody.
Police are continuing their investigation, and because the suspects are juveniles, their names have not been released.