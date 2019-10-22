Rapid City Police, Fire presence downtown on Thursday for 'Get the Pack Back'

Rapid City police and fire will be present in the 600 block of Sixth St. in downtown Rapid City on Thursday morning from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. for the 'Get the Pack Back' event.

It isn't an emergency but part of an all-out community effort supporting the annual event at United Way of the Black Hills office at 621 Sixth St. Donations collected with the 'Get the Pack Back' event supports 50 agencies in the Black Hills. This will impact the lives of people of all ages throughout the community.

For more information, contact United Way of the Black Hills at 605.343.5872.