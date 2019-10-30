Rapid City Police Department swears in new officer

Vincent Rudebusch was sworn in today as the newest Rapid City Police Department officer.

Rudebusch is studying criminal justice at the University of South Dakota and he served as a military police officer with the South Dakota National Guard for the past 3 years.

Rudebusch said that being a police officer will be difficult, but he feels called to serve.

As a Rapid City native, he is exited to serve the community that he knows and loves.

"It means the world to me, I love it here and I love the people here," said Rudebusch. "I have a lot of friends from out of state and they say people are very genuine here and that's what I like to hear. I love this community, I love the people, and I just want to help keep it safe."

Rudebusch said that it has been a goal for some time to be a police officer and wants to interact with the community as much as possible.