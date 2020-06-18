Rapid City Correctional Officer works to help and inspire incarcerated youth

A correctional officer in Rapid City grew up in Detroit. She's lived all around the globe while serving in the military, and now works with some of the most violent incarcerated kids around.

But she's not just working with them, she's inspiring them, ''Along the Way'' at the Juvenile Services Center.

As we watch Anesha T. Morton unlock her keys for the highly secure Juvenile Services Center, there's a sort of beep, beep, beep, and a buzz, before the key box door will open.

But our focus is on the keys to how she's unlocked success throughout her life.

"I had relatives that did not go down the correct path and I used that for me personally, as ok, I do not want to go down that path," says Anesha T. Morton, a Field Training Officer, at the Juvenile Services Center in Rapid City.

She grew up in inner city Detroit, often called the Motor City, never knowing how far the engines of life would take her. One day when a friend went to talk to a Navy recruiter, Anesha went too.

"Only thing I knew about the military was the Navy was in ships, the Air Force flew planes, the Marines and the Army were on the ground fighting," says correctional officer Anesha Morton.

A year later, at age 19 Anesha joined the Air Force, and the flight path of her life took off in ways she could never have known: starting in Las Vegas, then overseas to Greece.

"I lived in Virginia, lived in Korea, I lived in Turkey. I lived in Italy. I lived in Japan. I've lived in Germany," Morton recalls.

She was also deployed to Iraq, where she worked in what's called 'detainee ops', which ultimately laid the groundwork for what she does now.

"We housed insurgents, people suspected of bombing and thing of that nature in the middle east," she says, describing what that duty involved.

She landed at Ellsworth in 2013. After nearly 21 years she retired, a Master Sergeant, a Flight Chief for more than 100 airmen.

With her experience in Iraq, she went to work as a Corrections Officer at the Pennington County Jail, before moving over to Juvenile Services in 2015.

However, Anesha is also a mother, with a 6 year old daughter she cherishes.

"She's the belle. She's the belle of my life. She keeps me young," Morton says.

Here at the JSC she's now a Field Training Officer, responsible for training newly assigned corrections officers. This is a place only for juveniles accused of, or guilty of serious crimes: many of which are violent, including murder.

"This is our holding cell if a juvenile comes in intoxicated," as she shows us one of the holding cells.

Inside there's a mat, on a cement slab, and a cement floor. This place is for kids in trouble, with potential to achieve so much more.

"I just treat them as human beings. And I just let them know, you're not your past. You can come over this, but you have to want to do that," she says.

Just as she is a mother to her own child, she believes these juveniles she works with have potential. She knows 1 kind word she says, 1 kind action she takes, might make a mighty big difference in changing a juveniles life direction, when they walk out of here.

"Go!" As correctional officer Morton shouts, the kids who are already lined up, drop to the ground and do push ups.

"I let them know it's going to be hard. You have to take it day by day and not week by week, day by day. Monday might be a good day. Tuesday might be okay day. Wednesday and Thursday might be horrible and Friday you be feeling like giving up. But just let them know on Saturday, Saturday's a new day, come with a new perspective," she says as she describes how she tries to give the juveniles hope for a brighter future.

Perspective is important. We asked for her perspective on recent protests, riots and calls for change across the nation. Morton says the Black Lives Matter movement is not about looting or rioting: it's about equality and justice.

"Say ok, Let me hear what you have to say. Let me, ok, I don't experience it, but let me hear you. And then we can go on, work on our issue, instead of trying to put one side against the other side," she says.

"As being raised in the inner city, I was subject to seeing certain inequalities, that maybe someone else may not even thought about," Morton explains.

Perhaps no surprise, as a mother, as a world traveler, having been where she's been and gone where she's gone: that she advocates for communication, understanding, and positive potential.

"You just have to have that open mind of ok, let me see this other side. I don't know this culture. I don't know that culture. I don't know what they do. Let me have a open mind," she says.

She believes that as a nation, we need to open our minds.

Serving in the military and now serving here at the JSC: a success in every arena and in many different roles.

But, at the end of the day, one role stands out, being a mother.

"For the future, my dream is to really, hopefully leave this world better for my daughter," Morton says.

And some would say, she already has.

