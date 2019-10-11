Rapid City Central High School unveils updated logo

After a vote by the staff at Rapid City Central High School, a new logo for the Cobblers was approved!

The upgraded "Cobbler Guy" mascot for Rapid City Central High School.

The first references to the Cobbler Guy was in the 1925 yearbook. The Cobbler guy is based off of Central's legendary football, basketball, and track coach, Coach Cobb.

During the "refreshing" process, it was important to maintain the integrity of the mascot and include the stakeholder and staff in the design and pay tribute to Coach Cobb.

The reception to the new version of the logo and mascot has been positive.

"Nothing but positive from our kids," said Jordan Bauer, Rapid City Central High School Activities Director. "They're pretty excited to get it on whatever their next set of gear they're going to get, or the next uniform or whatever, so they're excited to sport it and wear it proudly."

Bauer also said that the staff voted on the final mascot and logo and in a close vote, these versions won.