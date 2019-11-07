Rapid City Catholic Schools donate to Cornerstone Missions

St. Thomas More Middle School and High School and St. Elizabeth Seton School hosted fundraisers for Cornerstone Missions.

The elementary school did a cake sale, the middle school did "Long John for Long Johns" donut sale, and the high school did "Jeans Days," where students who donated were allowed to wear jeans instead of their usual uniforms.

"We want to give all of our donations away because that is what we believe at St. Thomas More, to be a giving and loving community and to just to give back to those in our community who we know need it most," said Katie Conzet, a senior at St. Thomas More High School.

The students dropped off supplies and other donations today at the Cornerstone Missions on Main Street. Cornerstone Missions Executive Director, Lysa Allison is pleased with the community outreach by the students.

"I think that the community sees a bunch of young people who want to give back to the community, who are looking forward, that are thinking outside of the box, and that are thinking of others," said Allison. "They are our future. They're so socially-welfare minded, it's just fabulous."