Rapid City Best Buy opens, but customers must make reservations

Best Buy has begun letting customers into roughly 200 stores nationwide this week, including Rapid City. The thing is, customers can only enter the stores by appointment only.

This new service gives customers a one-on-one consultation with a Best Buy “Blue Shirt” or Geek Squad agent to help with technical needs.

There are also a number of new safety protocols to help keep both employees and customers safe. The safety measure include:

• Mandatory protective gear for all employees, including gloves and masks, which will be provided by Best Buy.

• Mandatory self-health checks by employees before each shift using a new employee app developed by Best Buy.

• Social distancing guidelines, outlined by signage and enforced by employees, to ensure appropriate distance between employees and customers.

• Sanitization of areas and surfaces in the store before and after each appointment.

The process for an in-store consultation is meant to be easy to follow and safe for customers and employees:

• Create an appointment: Customers can schedule appointments by phone, online, through the Best Buy app or via live chat.

• Confirmation and pre-call: Customers will get confirmation of their visit, along with reminders via text and email. An employee will call the customer before their visit to go over the process, explain safety measures and get more information about their shopping needs.

• Entering the store: When it’s time for the appointment to start, the customer will be notified to go to the store entrance and check in. A host will go over the consultation and safety process and introduce the customer to their Blue Shirt or Agent. Hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes for shopping carts will be available, and employees will wear face coverings and gloves.

• Shopping: The customer and Blue Shirt or Agent will shop together, following social distancing and safety guidelines. Signs and floor stickers will provide navigation and guidance on safety. For product demos, the employee will wipe the product, let the customer handle it and then wipe it down when the customer is done. Employees will clean surfaces as needed throughout the appointment.

• Completing the Sale: When a customer decides to buy an item, they will be taken to the front registers, where distancing guidelines will be followed and there will be sneeze guards. If using a credit card, the machine and screen will be wiped before and after each use.

• Leaving the store: When the purchase is finished, an employee will escort the customer out of the store.

Meanwhile, you can still order products on BestBuy.com, through their app or over the phone, and have it delivered to your home or brought out to your vehicle through our contactless curbside service. Best Buy also offers free, virtual in-home consultations.