Rapid City Area high schools put into place a 'no F' policy

For the fourth quarter of the 2019-2020 school year only, high school students in the district will be part of a new "no F" policy.

That means the lowest score a student can receive on any assignment, quiz, or test will be 70%.

And it's not just high school students with new policies.

Middle schoolers will be using a pass/ fail grading system for the 4th quarter and will not retain any students for the 2019-2020 school year.

Superintendent Lori Simon says this all because of a situation beyond their control: COVID-19.

"You know I think it's terribly important because like I said they were all thrown into this new way of learning and they found themselves in a situation that's completely beyond their control and we certainly don't want student's high school careers or their graduations jeopardized because of this unprecedented situation they found themselves in," said Simon.

The school board discussed the new resolution at Monday's meeting.