Rapid City Area Schools sees first whooping cough case of school year

We're less than a month into the new school year but Rapid City area schools are getting out a health notification, seeing their first case of pertusis, or whooping cough, of the school year.

The district says they were notified by the Department of Health on Friday that a student at Central had been diagnosed with whooping cough.

They say they notified families of Central students that day and worked with the health department to identify which students had close contact with the student who tested positive and let them know that they should see a physician.

District community relations manager Katy Urban says, "Basically they told us what close contact meant, which really is face to face contact with someone for an hour or more. so it's not like walking through the halls you would have close contact. It's more sustained time with an individual. So we were looking at kids in the same class, sitting close to that individual, that kind of thing."

Urban says they shared the signs and symptoms again with that group of students.

She says they had five cases of whooping cough in the district last year.

