RNC talks about President Trump and the Republican convention

President Donald Trump took the time to visit the Black Hills in South Dakota for one evening, and there are still many events on his schedule.

The national spokesperson for the Republican National Committee, Liz Harrington, says the President has been doing many things, including working on economic recovery, and she thinks it is looking promising, citing the new Employment Situation Summary that was just published by Bureau of Labor Statistics on Thursday. That summary says the payroll employment rose by 4.8 million in June and the unemployment rate declined to 11.1 percent. Spokesperson Harrington also highlights that the President has just signed "The USMCA, the new trade deal that got rid of NAFTA," which went into effect on July 1. Harrington lists another President Trump's work that is regarding the recent protests. "He's also been working on police reform, he signed an executive order to try to build up communities, to really nurture healthier relationships between the law enforcement and their community."

President Trump is also up for re-election, and the Republican National Committee has been preparing for the upcoming convention. "It's great, we're really excited to be in Jacksonville, we're taking every precaution that we need to do." Harrington says, the Republican convention will go on, following CDC guidelines. "We're going to put health and safety first, there's going to be health screenings, there's going to be temperature checks, masks will be available for people who feel comfortable and want to use them." Harrington says. "And we're going to celebrate the great job that President Trump has done and the four more years that we're going to give him come November Third."

