RCPD uses beanbag shotgun to subdue knife-wielding man

It took a chase, several beanbag rounds from a shotgun and a restraint system before Rapid City police were able to subdue a man Monday night.

In the end, Dustin Long (33 of Rapid City) was arrested on two counts of aggravated assault on law enforcement, obstruction, threatening law enforcement, and disorderly conduct.

About 8:15 p.m., a woman at a home on the 1100 block of Holcomb Avenue called dispatch to report a man threatening her.

Police spotted the man, identified as Long, around Adams Street and Blaine Avenue. When police approached Long, he reportedly pulled out a large chef’s knife and despite commands to drop it, h moved toward an officer. Police fired several beanbag rounds as Long ran to a home on the 800 block Blaine Avenue, vaulting a fence into the backyard. Another beanbag round was fired, causing Long to drop the knife.

According to a release from the RCPD, after being handcuffed Long refused to get into the patrol car so police put him in a WRAP safety restraint system.

