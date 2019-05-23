RCPD seizes CBD products from shop claiming they contain THC, shop owner disagrees

On Thursday afternoon Rapid City Police took some CBD products off of the shelves at the Staple and Spice store in downtown Rapid City. The store didn't begin selling CBD products until after Pennington County State's attorney Mark Vargo said in April that he wouldn't prosecute any cases involving the sale or use of CBD oil.

However, Rapid City Police Chief Karl Jegeris, claims that this CBD product is different -- and that it contains T-H-C...the main active ingredient in marijuana...

"We removed several products from the shelves that previous testing confirmed to contain THC" Jegeris continued saying " It is clearly illegal to seel THC in Rapid City and the state of South Dakota," said Police Chief Karl Jegeris in a statement

The shop owner told us that before placing any products on her shelf, they had all been tested by a third party -- and those tests determined that there was no THC in the product.

They did say that some detective or someone came in and bought some and they sent it to their lab. I was not given the lab results but I was given the search warrant to have it taken off the shelves. The manufacturer of this product third-party verified it is zero percent THC, that's what you are supposed to believe as a retailer when you are looking for certain products to sell." says Staple and Spice owner, Carol Pugh

Pugh added that the detectives left with 16 paper bags and the value of the products is around $3,000