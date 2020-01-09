RCPD searching for two missing girls

The Rapid City Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating Kadiee and Ruth Walking Eagle. Both 12-year-olds have been reported missing, and with impending winter conditions, the police department has made locating the two girls a top priority.

Kadiee Walking Eagle is 5’4” 140 lbs, last seen wearing light colored pants.

Ruth Walking Eagle is 5’3” and 150 lbs, last seen wearing a black Champion sweatshirt.

Anyone with any information about their whereabouts should contact police at (605) 394-4131.