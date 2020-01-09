RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN( The Rapid City Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating Kadiee and Ruth Walking Eagle. Both 12-year-olds have been reported missing, and with impending winter conditions, the police department has made locating the two girls a top priority.
Kadiee Walking Eagle is 5’4” 140 lbs, last seen wearing light colored pants.
Ruth Walking Eagle is 5’3” and 150 lbs, last seen wearing a black Champion sweatshirt.
Anyone with any information about their whereabouts should contact police at (605) 394-4131.
RCPD searching for two missing girls
Posted: Thu 8:17 PM, Jan 09, 2020 |
Updated: Thu 8:17 PM, Jan 09, 2020
