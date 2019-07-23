RCPD says search for Esther Wolfe started immediately

It was a case we followed closely here in the Black Hills.

A 21-year old Rapid City woman who was reported missing last week is out of the hospital after being found over the weekend in Chadron, Nebraska.

Esther Wolfe was taken to the Chadron Community Hospital on Sunday and the Nebraska State Patrol says she reported that she was assaulted multiple times at a hotel in Crawford, Nebraska.

The Patrol says Jesse Sierra was arrested and charged with first degree sexual assault and first degree assault.

Esther's sister spoke to us on Monday and said that she was frustrated that law enforcement didn't take her disappearance seriously.

Rapid City Police say that simply isn't the case and says they started trying to find her right away.

Capt. John Olson says, "The detective got the case and ran with it immediately on Monday. As soon as he got into work, he started working the case. He spent the better part of ten days and that was his number one focus of his entire work week, 40-plus hours of work went into the case, 50-plus interviews he did on all different, friends, family, co-workers, other law enforcement."

Olson says their concern in this case heightened because there were previous incidents where Ester was the victim.

He also commended the work and cooperation from police in both Pine Ridge and Chadron.

