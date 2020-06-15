RCPD officer cleared in shooting at traffic stop

The Rapid City police officer involved in a deadly shooting May 13 was “justified,” according to a report released Monday by the South Dakota attorney general.

The report did not identify the officer who shot and killed 30-year-old Anthony Angel during a traffic stop at the intersection of East Highway 44 and Saint Patrick Street. Also not released is the experience level of the officer involved.

The shooting investigation was conducted by the state Division of Criminal Investigation. In its officer-involved shooting summary the DCI stated “Angel used deadly force and was a clear and present danger to RCPD Officers present at the scene.”

Angel was a passenger in a car stopped about 6:14 p.m. while police were working a tip on illegal drug activity. Angel, according to the AG release, refused to identify himself.

When officers said they would pat him down for weapons, he backed away and pulled a handgun out of his waistband, aiming it at police. The DCI summary says it appears that Angel and the officer fired simultaneously. The RCPD officer shot Angel twice, one round hitting Angel in the head, the other grazing Angel’s leg. Angel also fired two shots. One round hit the ground in front of the shooting officer, the other round went through the windshield of a patrol car.

DCI found that the 9mm handgun Angel had was stolen from a vehicle April 14 in Rapid City.

Toxicology tests revealed that Angel had methamphetamine and marijuana in his system.

