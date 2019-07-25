RCFD, Haugen family, Water Rescue Team to promote boating safety

On Saturday July 27, members of the Rapid City Fire Department and the Rapid City/Pennington County Water Rescue Team will join the family and friends of Joshua Haugen at Pactola Reservoir for the annual JRH Campout.

Water Rescue Team members and equipment will be on hand at the Pactola North Marina from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. to show visitors the tools and equipment used by the team and to help promote water safety.

The campout is held annually in memory of Joshua Haugen. Joshua was killed in a jet ski crash on Pactola Reservoir on June 4, 1999. He was 17 years old at the time of his death. Joshua’s family and friends wish to use this event to help raise awareness and communicate the importance of safe boating practices, life jacket use, and understanding the rules and regulations that are associated with boating.

Event organizers will be selling water safety flags made in Joshua’s memory. All proceeds from the sale of the flags will be donated to the Rapid City/Pennington County Water Rescue Team. A photo of the flags as well as a photo of Joshua Haugen are attached.

For questions or comment related to this release, please contact RCFD Public Information Officer Lt. Jim Bussell at the information provided above and below. You may also contact Haugen Family Spokesperson Ben Haugen or his phone at (303) 625-3549.