RCAS cancels in-person graduation for class of 2020

The Rapid City Area Schools District will be canceling the in-person commencement ceremonies that were tentatively scheduled for July 24th and 26th.

This decision comes after consulting with medical experts, city leaders, and administration officials.

In a statement released Tuesday night, Superintendent Lori Simon said that while they explored a wide variety of possible precautions -- such as holding multiple separate ceremonies, limiting tickets, and hosting the entire event outdoors -- they ultimately decided that the focus should be on QUOTE "keeping our students and families safe."

Simon cited the rising number of COVID cases in Western South Dakota -- saying that with pending events like the fireworks at Mount Rushmore and the Sturgis Rally, local medical experts believe it is unlikely that we will see that trend change in the next few weeks.