Quit smoking in the new year

According to the CDC worldwide, tobacco use causes more than 7 million deaths per year and more than 480,000 of those are in the United States.

Smoking causes cancer, heart disease, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease that could lead to death.

The CDC also says on average, smokers die 10 years earlier than nonsmokers.

Kari Scovel is a clinical psychologist and says having a support system can help when it comes to quitting.

"A friend, a colleague, someone at work that's quitting smoking too, or a support group such as going to psychotherapy or mental health help and there are smoking sensation programs in the area," said Scovel.

Call 1-866-SD-QUITS if you are looking to quit smoking.