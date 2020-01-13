Queen to host crisis summit on Harry and Meghan’s future

LONDON (AP) - Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II is expected to meet Prince Harry face to face for the first time since he and his wife, Meghan, unveiled their controversial plan to walk away from royal roles.

Harry and Meghan said last week their intention to step back from their royal roles. A summit is being held by senior royals on Monday to discuss the matter.(Source: CNN)

The dramatic family summit on Monday is meant to chart a future course for the couple.

The summit reflects the queen’s desire to contain the fallout from Harry and Meghan’s decision to step back as senior royals and become financially independent.

Buckingham Palace say “a range of possibilities” would be discussed, but that “any decision will take time to be implemented.”

Well-wishers cheered the monarch Sunday as she made her weekly trip to a church at her Sandringham estate in eastern England.

Meanwhile, supporters of the royal family’s feuding factions used the British media to paint conflicting pictures of who was to blame for the rift.

Meghan is in Canada, where the couple spent a six-week Christmas break out of the public eye.

Harry stayed in England as the royal family sought to contain the crisis sparked by the couple’s decision effectively to quit as senior royals.

A friend of the couple pushed back against accusations they blindsided the queen with the announcement that they would be stepping back from royal duties.

They have said they won’t use the taxpayer money that pays for 5% of their office expenses, but beyond that, it’s not clear how they plan to change their financial setup.

Both say they want to be free to work and to expand their involvement in numerous charities.

They may continue to use private funds from Harry’s father, Prince Charles, through his control of a large estate known as the Duchy of Cornwall.

Harry also inherited money from his late mother Princess Diana, and Meghan had a successful TV career.

