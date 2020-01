Just a few ingredients makes a delicious shake.

In a blender, combine a cup and a half of cold skim or 2% milk with 1 teaspoon of vanilla and a tablespoon of cinnamon.

Add a half of a can of pumpkin - be sure to chill the can before using it so the shake will be nice and cold.

Blend until combined and serve.

Can top with more cinnamon or even pumpkin pie spice, if desired.