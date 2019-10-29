Public weighs in on transportation needs and bike plans

Hoping to plan for the next 25 years, the Rapid City Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (RCAMPO) laid outs it's Metropolitan Transportation and Bike-Pedestrian Plans to the public on Tuesday.

The community used markers and maps to express their ideas on where additional turn lanes might need adding and places to improve traffic issues.

As a person who uses his bike to get to work, Garth Wadsworth says the way the roads are set up now, the commuting season for bikes is not very long.

"There's a huge biking community in Rapid a City. Most of its off-road a lot of mountain biking ... gravel grinding. There's just really not the road commuting scene so it's nice to be able to have the chance to give input and improve road cycling safety for Rapid City," Wadsworth said.

Feedback from the first meeting will be compiled into a preliminary report. Another meeting is planned for sometime between February and April 2020.

The materials presented on the project will be available on the project website no later than November 5.