Public surveys on the Black Hills National Forest

If you travel into the Black Hills National Forest, don't be surprised when you see people in bright orange vests near signs that read, "Traffic Survey Ahead." These are contract employees that will be in recreation sites and along forest service roads in all weather conditions.

The National Visitor Use Monitoring (NVUM) survey is being conducted by these contract employees and the survey will run through Sept. 30.

The information from the survey is used for forest planning as well as local community tourism planning. It also provides an estimate of how many people visit and recreate in the Black Hills National Forest, what activities people engage in, and how satisfied people were with their visit. Economic impact to the local economy is also captured in the survey.

The survey gathers basic visitor information. Surveys are voluntary and all responses are confidential; names are not included. Interviews last about 10 minutes. Questions asked include: where you recreated on the Forest, how many people traveled with you, how long you were on the Forest, what other recreation sites you visited while on the Forest, and how satisfied you are with the facilities and services provided. About a third of the visitors will be asked to complete a confidential survey on recreation spending during their trip.

"Although the survey is entirely voluntary, participation is extremely important so we can assess visitor experiences on the Forest and strive to make it a better place to visit,” said Annie Apodaca, Forest Recreation Program Manager on the Black Hills National Forest.

Information about the NVUM program can be found here.

For more information on the Black Hills National Forest, visit their website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/blackhills.

