Public input sought on the return of fireworks to Mt. Rushmore

The discussion over the possibility of fireworks at Mt. Rushmore continued with an Open House at Outdoor Campus West

Park employees were around to talk about the environmental assessment for the possible return of the fireworks.

Part of the study will also include allowing Native American tribes the chance to do their own assessment on if the firework display should start back up.

"And one of the things we are really excited about is the tribes have said they want to do a cultural assessment. We are very excited to have tribal members come into the park and use their own people to do tribal assessments," Says, Maureen McGee-Ballinger

you can submit your views on the proposed firework display at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/morufireworks