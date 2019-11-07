Proseuctors won't seek death penalty in murder case

We're just days removed from the execution of Charles Russell Rhines for the murder of Donnivan Schaeffer.

Now, the Pennington County State's Attorney Office says they're not seeking the death penalty in another murder case.

48-year old Rochelle Seminole is charged with first degree murder after a May crash at the LaCrosse Street Walmart where Seminole is accused of intentionally hitting and killing 37-year old Kimberly Clifford with a car.

Seminole was back in Seventh Circuit Court Thursday morning.

Pennington County Chief Deputy States Attorney Lara Roetzel says the case simply doesn't meet the mitigating and aggravating circumstances required for the death penalty in South Dakota.

That means if Seminole is convicted on the murder charge she would receive a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.