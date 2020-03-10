Prosecutors argue to include DNA evidence in old murder case

Prosecutors are asking a judge to deny a defense request to exclude DNA evidence used to charge a Sioux Falls woman with killing her newborn nearly 40 years ago.

Attorneys for Theresa Bentaas want to suppress DNA evidence obtained from her trash because investigators didn't have a search warrant. The Argus Leader reports prosecutors in Minnehaha County argue there is no “blanket rule” from the U.S. and South Dakota Supreme Courts on giving trash constitutional protection against unreasonable searches.

The 58-year-old Bentaas is accused of abandoning her infant in a cornfield ditch in Sioux Falls in 1981. The baby died of exposure.