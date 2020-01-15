Proposed SD bill would ban gender reassignment surgery

South Dakota lawmakers will grapple with at least one controversial issue this legislative session; gender reassignment surgery.

House Bill 1057 – An act to prohibit certain acts against children and provide a penalty therefor – would make it a crime if a doctor performs certain types of surgeries on a child, even an emancipated minor.

The bill also would bar doctors from prescribing certain medications that could be used to stop natural puberty.

The bill does not state what penalties a doctor would face for violating this act.

There would be exceptions however. A parent can approve a procedure on a child with a medically-verifiable genetic disorder of sex development.

